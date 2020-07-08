By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed the UN General Assembly’s session on COVID-19 initiated by Azerbaijan, Azertag reported on June 8.

As the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev thanked Guterres for his prompt response to the request to hold UN General Assembly's special session on COVID-19, noting that over 130 UN member states have supported this initiative.

In the phone conversation, president Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan was ready to contribute to resolving technical and logistical issues in connection with the special session.

Furthermore, the president reminded that Azerbaijan had donated $10 million to the World Health Organization and provided humanitarian and financial aid to over 30 countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, Guterres reiterated his support for the initiative to hold General Assembly’s special session on COVID-19, adding that the UN was ready to work with Azerbaijan to address technical and logistical issues related to the session. At the same time, the Secretary-General said that Azerbaijan is actively working to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

President Ilham Aliyev and Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed confidence that the special session will be an important step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

__

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNews