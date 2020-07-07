By Ayya Lmahamad

As of 1 July 2020, more than 85,000 citizens have been assigned pensions, allowances and scholarships through electronic systems, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reported on July 7.

Of these 85,000, 25,100 people received pensions electronically, while 60,000 received allowances and stipends.

It should be noted that, since the beginning of 2019, a system of assigning pensions in Azerbaijan was launched electronically, and in the last months of last year – benefits and stipends.

These electronic systems have made it possible to provide active services to citizens when they are entitled to pensions and allowances. As a result, without the need for these persons to apply to any organization or submit documents, electronic appointments are made for the relevant types of social security.

