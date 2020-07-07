By Ayya Lmahamad

As part of the coronavirus quarantine regime in the country, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to regulate social distancing rules in catering facilities, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported on July 6.

In accordance with the decree, admissions of clients in catering establishments should be half the size of the regulations in force and, accordingly, the area defined for each person should be doubled. Moreover, the distance between the chairs at one table in the catering rooms must be at least 1 meter and the distance between the tables must be at least 2 meters. The resolution also stipulates that on the sign in front of each catering establishment it is necessary to indicate the places of catering (halls, rooms, etc.) the total area, number of places, distance between tables, and density norms per person.

Moreover, the norm of space per person in restaurants has been determined.

In restaurants with a space for up to 100 people, with a meal service, the defined area per person should be 5.08 square meters. Also, if there is no meal distribution service, the area per person should be 3.6 square meters.

In restaurants with a space of more than 100 people, the area determined for each person shall be 4.4 square meters if there is a meal distribution service, as well as if there is no meal service, the area for each person shall be 36 square meters.

Self-service, entrance to the hall of the food distribution line in restaurants is not provided.

The Food Security Agency, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy and local executive authorities are obliged to resolve issues arising from this decision.

It should be noted that, Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

Likewise, on July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches are also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.

As of July 7, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 20,837 COVID-10 cases and 258 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 12,182 people have recovered from the disease.

---

