Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army’s rocket and artillery units have held combat-fire tactical exercises, the Ministry of Defense reported on July 2.

“According to the plan, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were withdrawn from the permanent dislocation points to the concentration areas with the "Alarm" signal.

During the military exercise, the actions of an imaginary enemy were tracked via ground reconnaissance means and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The ministry noted that firing from MLRS at several targets was carried out within the batteries and divisions.

In accordance with the exercise scenario, units redeploying to reserve positions destroyed the newly discovered targets.

During the drills, tasks were successfully fulfilled to repel the enemy’s sudden attack and to restore defence at advantageous frontiers, the tasks were successfully completed.

