By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will pay a lump sum of AZN 190 ($111.7) for citizens in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Absheron, Yevlakh, Jalilabad and Masalli regions where a two-week coronavirus quarantine regime has been imposed.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a relevant decision on June 23, the Ministry of labor and social protection press service has reported.

The payment is meant for those who lost their jobs due to special quarantine regime and worked informally, as well as to the persons whose unemployment insurance and targeted state social assistance period has expired and to people with disabilities, who interrupted the training courses.

The same group of citizens received AZN 190 in April and May as well in connection with coronavirus. A one-time payment program of AZN 190 ($111.7) per month was introduced in April-May. The payment is scheduled for June and will be transferred to bank cards of these people.

It should be noted that in accordance with president’s instruction and based on the action plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, measures are being taken to support employment and social security of 4.8 million people nationwide in connection with the pandemic.

Moreover, another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers provides for the continuation of payments of targeted state social assistance to low- income families, the term of which has expired, to people with expired disability, including persons under the care of children under 18 with disabilities, as well as students of vocational training courses, during which a break occurred.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Ministry of Finance have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decision.

