President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on "Additional measures to improve the water supply of sown areas in Aghstafa region", the presidential website reported on June 17.

According to the order, in order to improve the water supply of sown areas in Muganli village of Agstafa region, 2.5 million manats ($1,47 million) of the amount specified in sub-item 1.8.21 of "Distribution of funds for state capital investment (investment expenditures) in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020" Azerbaijan have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Resources Open Joint-Stock Company.

