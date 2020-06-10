http://sosial.gov.az/3474

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan envisages reducing the retirement age for men and women who have worked in difficult and harmful conditions, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection’s press service reported on June 10.

According to the statement, men, who worked for at least 12 years and 6 months, and women, who have worked at least 10 years, in particularly harmful and difficult jobs will be entitled to pension by reducing the age limit to 5 years.

The purpose of this changes is to eliminate the need for simultaneous availability of both pension capital and total length of employment – 25 years for men and 20 years for women.

The above mentioned changes are envisaged in a new project of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to amend the pension legislation.

The project aims to reduce by 30 per cent the required pension capital for persons who have worked in difficult and harmful conditions.

It should be noted that, the list of enterprises, jobs, professions, positions and indicators that entitle to a pension on preferential terms is approving by the Cabinet of Ministers.

---

