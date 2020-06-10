By Trend

During the two-day hard quarantine regime, conditions for dog walking will be created in Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Mammadov, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers, told Trend.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16 it will be forbidden to go outside in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region, as well as in Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Salyan districts, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no specific time for walking the dogs. During the toughened quarantine regime stipulated at the end of the week, citizens can walk their dogs. As for the time and number of walks, it depends on the individual citizen who must take into account the current situation and not take advantage of it," said the spokesperson.

Mammadov added that the police will monitor compliance with the requirements of the hard quarantine regime.

At the same time, dog walking in parks and boulevards will not be allowed, Spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Ehsan Zahidov told Trend.

"Citizens can only go outside with dogs into the courtyard of their house, and not for long. Police officers exercising control over the enhanced and toughened quarantine regime have taken and will take all necessary measures to ensure the execution of the Operational Headquarters' decision," Zahidov noted.

