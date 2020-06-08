By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 9. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-23 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21°C at night, +32-34 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will reach 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

On June 9, the weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, hails are expected om mounteneous areas. Fog weather will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

