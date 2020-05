Initiated by Signify (former Philips Lighting), a videoconference has been held between President Ilham Aliyev and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Rondolat, General Manager for CIS Eric Benedetti and the company's other executives, Azerbaijani presidential press-service reported on May 22.

Presidential Aide Natig Amirov also participated in the videoconference.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz