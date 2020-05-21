By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units have started combat-training tasks on the fourth day of the large-scale drills being carried out in the country, the Ministry of Defense reported on May 21.

As part of the drills, the Air Defense Units are fulfilling combat-training missions to defend settlements, facilities of various purposes, and military personnel from aerial attacks of an imaginary enemy, the ministry noted.

During the exercises, Air Defense Forces' combat crews will defend troops and combat equipment from the attack of the enemy aircraft.

On the same day, the Nakhchivan garrison troops carried out bilateral command-staff exercises, the ministry reported separately.

The operational conditions have been further complicated with the involvement of additional forces in the training.

The Defense Ministry noted that in the training, where the exchange of information between command posts is provided by the complex application of all types of communication means, the use of communication means in the conditions of active radio-electronic struggle is tested.

In accordance with the staffs' decisions, combined arms units, missile and artillery units, air defence units, and other types of troops carry out redeployment tasks. Reconnaissance and special forces units carry out joint reconnaissance-sabotage operations.

"The safe movement of troops during the transfer of forces and means from one direction to another is provided by the commandant service. The manoeuvring capabilities of the units and the accuracy of the calculations are checked", the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Army started large-scale operational-tactical exercises in line with the combat exercises plan for 2020 on May 18.

The drills will last till May 22 and involve various types and kinds of troops, military associations and units of the Azerbaijani Army.

Up to 10,000 servicemen, about 120 tanks and armoured vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery systems of various calibres, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, up to 30 military and frontline aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will take part in the exercises.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz