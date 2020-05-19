By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has ranked 44th for the energy transition index, which is the highest indicator among the CIS countries, according to the World economic forum’s report for May.

The country's position in the index has improved by 13 points compared to the previous report. Moreover, Azerbaijan has achieved 2 percent growth compared to 2015.

The country's total ETI index is 58.1 percent, thus higher than the global ETI (55.1 percent) in 2020, while its system performance is 67 percent and transition readiness is 49 percent.

According to the rating, Azerbaijan is ahead of such countries as Russia, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, Armenia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela for the energy transition index.

Sweden leads the rankings table for the third consecutive year, followed by Switzerland and Finland. Other top 10 countries go as follows- Denmark, Norway, Austria, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, and Iceland. France and the United Kingdom are the only G20 counties in the top 10.

The world’s energy transition has made slow and steady progress over the past five years, but the COVID-19 crisis risks derailing long-term progress.

The Energy Transition Index (ETI) is a fact-based ranking intended to enable policy-makers and businesses to plot the course for a successful energy transition.

