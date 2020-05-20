By Ayya Lmahamad

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov has said that it is possible to apply system of electronic permits to regulate residents’ visits to beaches after the easening of the coronavirus lockdown.

Work is underway to prepare rules regarding the use of beaches, Azizov said addressing the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on May 18.

"In this regard, we think about the electronic system. Before leaving the house, a citizen can order a place through the electronic system,” he added.

He said that beaches will be opened soon as the country relaxed the quarantine regime restrictions on May 18.

He noted that residents will be required to observe social-distancing at the beaches.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24. As of April 4, residents were required to obtain SMS permits to leave their places of residence for two hours per day. On May 18, the country lifted the restriction on the citizens’ movement inside the country and opened a number of recreational places, cafes, restaurants and parks as part of the easing of the quarantine regime.

As of May 20, Azerbaijan has registered 3.518 COVID-19 cases and 41 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 2.198.

