By Akbar Mammadov

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Azerbaijan has carried out another operation to reveal cases of corruption and bribery in the country, the agency reported in its official website on May 5.

In an operation carried out on May 4, two employees of the Operational Tax Control Department of the Baku Main Department for Small Entrepreneurship were caught while taking bribe.

The operation was carried out jointly with the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy and Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General, employees of the Operational Tax Control Department of the Baku Main Department for Small Entrepreneurship.

The suspects - Azer Allahverdiyev and Jahid Tahirov – had demanded AZN 6,000 ($3,500) from a local bakery in exchange of not conducting tax inspections in 2020.

A criminal case has been launched under Article 311.3 (bribery) of the Criminal Code by Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General.

"As the grounds for suspicions that the crime was committed by Allahverdiyev and Tahirov were determined, they were detained as suspects and involved in the investigation. Presently, the necessary investigative measures are being taken to explore fully and thoroughly all the circumstances of the criminal case", the press service said.

Earlier, on May 4, the Prosecutor General's Office exposed six local officials in Sabirabad, Agjabadi and Tartar districts for issuing illegal exemptions to the country’s electronically enforced isolation rules and appropriating food aid from Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Their investigation was launched after receiving appeals from the district executive authorities.

Moreover, on April 30, head of Executive Authorities of Bilasuvar District Mahir Guliyev was arrested for four months on embezzlement, abuse of power and bribery charges, consequently. Mahir Guliyev was dismissed from the post of head of the Bilasuvar district Executive Power upon presidential decree on the same day.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan appointed Kamran Aliyev as a new prosecutor general was appointed in Azerbaijan on May 1 after Zakir Garalov’s term for service expired. President Ilham Aliyev held a video conference with the newly-elected prosecutor general on the same day, urging fight against corruption, especially those in the districts amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz