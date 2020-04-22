By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree reprimanding the head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power, the presidential website reported on April 21.

The head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power Nahid Bagirov was reprimanded for violating the rules of the special quarantine regime applied to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan.

Bagirov Nahid Rza oglu was appointed the head of Ismayilli district Executive Power on March 5.

It should be noted that the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers declared a special quarantine regime in the country on March 23.

On April 18, Azerbaijan applied restrictions on citizens’ movement, effective from April 5 to April 20, as part of the quarantine regime to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Thus, as of April 5, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining permission. In order to obtain permission, citizens must send a free SMS to number 8103. The restriction was was furhter extended from April 20 to May 4.

