By Trend

It is important to adopt a separate bill on municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs Siyavush Novruzov said at the meeting of the Parliament held on April 17, Trend reports.

The issue related to municipal elections should be removed from the Electoral Code titled 'Municipalities operate taking into account the views and proposals of voters', said Novruzov.

“Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan in 2019. There are 125 constituencies in Azerbaijan, but the municipal elections are held in 118 of them. Municipal elections have not been held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for more than 20 years,” Novruzov noted.

