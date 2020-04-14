By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani border guards have stopped two attempts to transport narcotic drugs totaling 10.5 kg across the border over the past week, the State Border Service press service said on April 13.

According to the agency, 2 kg of heroin and 1.95 kg of methamphetamine were seized in the area of service of the border detachment in "Goytepe", and 4.73 kg of heroin and 1.77 kg of methamphetamine were seized in the area of service of the border detachment in "Lankaran".

“In connection with the facts, operational investigative measures are being conducted,” the SBS notes.

