By Trend

Extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council, held through videoconferencing on April 10 at the initiative of the Azerbaijani President, Chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, is of particular importance, MP Tamam Jafarova told Trend.

Jafarova said that the summit demonstrated the steadfastness, solidarity and strength of the Turkic states and peoples in this difficult time.

The Turkic Council is the first international organization that held a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic at the level of heads of state, she said.

Jafarova noted that this summit has great economic and political significance.

“At present, the preservation of economic ties amid border closures, especially the implementation of cargo transportation through transit lines, plays an important role in providing food and other products. Under these conditions, the initiative of the head of state on convening an emergency summit has become one of the important measures aimed at combating the problem that the whole world has encountered,” the MP stressed.

Speaking about changes in international relations in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Jafarova noted that international relations are experiencing a new stage.

“The viral pandemic, originating from China, has become a test not only for this country, but also for other countries. In these realities, the president of Azerbaijan convened an extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council. This shows that the head of state not only cares about the citizens of his country, but also solves the crucial issues of the world, calling for unity and solidarity in the fight against threats,” said the MP.

“The coronavirus pandemic requires a global solution, and countries more than ever need solidarity and cooperation. I believe that the final declaration of the summit is an important contribution to this cooperation," Jafarova noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz