By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy in Baku on April 10. It will be foggy in some places. North-west wind will blow.

The temperarure on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night,13-15 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 762 mmHg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country’s regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be1-6 °C at night, 13-18 °C in the daytime. In the mountain areas, the temperature will be -2-7 °C at night, 0-5 in the daytime.

