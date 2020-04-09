By Trend

It is possible to consider the issue of extending the term of the special quarantine regime given the ongoing situation in Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8.

“The quarantine regime term may be extended in the country while the requirements may be tightened,” the spokesman said.

"In accordance with the information, the requirements of the special quarantine regime are not observed by many people,” Mammadov added. “Today's statistics show that there are cases of sale of fake certificates and permits. If the conditions of this regime are observed, this will contribute to the positive statistics and it will not be extended. However, today's data shows that requirements may be tightened. This decision is extremely difficult for us."

