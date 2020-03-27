By Trend

During the plenary session to be held on March 30, Azerbaijan’s parliament will discuss Azerbaijan's joining another international document, Trend reports.

The draft law "On joining the Intergovernmental Agreement for Dry Ports" has been included in the agenda of the parliament. Previously, the document was discussed at sessions of parliamentary committees and recommended for discussion at the parliament’s plenary session.

The agreement was signed at a meeting of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand on November 7, 2013. The document envisages development of dry ports within the national programs, laws and regulations. It reflects such issues as the signing, ratification, approval, accession and entry into force of the document.

The document also reflects clauses providing for the establishment of working groups on dry ports, amendments within the agreement implementation, the procedure for changing and amending the document’s main content, withdrawal from the agreement and other issues.

