By Trend

Despite the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan due to the threat of the coronavirus infection spread, the movement of freight vehicles, accompanied by police officers, from neighboring states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, to Azerbaijan is ensured, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

The ministry said that until vehicles carrying transit cargo leave the country’s borders, they are accompanied by officers of Azerbaijan’s traffic police and Separate Rapid Response Police Regiment.

The drivers are not allowed to communicate with local residents on the road and stop the vehicles outside the route, except in emergency cases.