The next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliament will be held at 11:00 (GMT+4) on March 30, Trend reports.

Before the meeting, on March 27, MPs of the parliament will pass tests for coronavirus.

Azerbaijan has announced a special quarantine regime from March 24 to April 20 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and possible complications. According to the rules of the special regime, people over 65 are forbidden to leave home, in accordance with the law, social services are provided to single people of this category of people.

Entry and exit to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district is limited with the exception of special vehicles, including ambulances, emergency recovery and rescue services, as well as trucks. Crowds of more than 10 people in public places, including on streets, boulevards, parks and other places are not allowed.

Currently, coronavirus infection is detected both among people who have arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad, as well as within the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

