By Akbar Mamamdov

An Azerbaijani woman has died of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on its official website on March 12, marking the country’s first death from the epidemic.

The 51-year-old had returned from Iran and was hospitalized due to health problems. The medical examination revealed that apart from COVID-19, the woman had a red frog (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus), fourth-grade lupus nephritis, and chronic kidney failure, the Cabinet of Ministers said.

In the background of severe autoimmune disease, the patient was diagnosed with lung injury and related respiratory failure, as well as severe immune deficiency against high-dose steroid and chemotherapy treatments.

The patient died of chronic complications related to severe autoimmune disease and numerous organ failures.

Family members and other persons in contact with the patient have been quarantined.

The cabinet of minister urged citizens with cardiovascular and chronic diseases and those who are in upper age category to further strengthen the anti-virus prevention measures.

Twelve peole have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan so far.

A total of 15 coronavirus infection cases were recorded in Azerbaijan from 28 February to 11 March. Three of the infected persons have been released after recovering in the special treatment hospitals.

The first COVID-19 case in the country was recorded in a Russian citizen visiting Azerbaijan on February 28.



Meanwhile, 312 Azerbaijani citizens who were placed in quarantine have tested negative for the COVID-19 and released following the medical check-up and laboratory tests, the operational headquarters under the Ministry of Health reported on March 10.

On March 4, the country evacuated 276 of its citizens from neighbouring Iran, which is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East. Three of the evacuees tested positive for the infection.

President Aliyev has allocated 10 million manats [$5.8m] to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

