President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Shamkir for a visit.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Shamkir.

Head of Shamkir Executive Authority Alimpasha Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the works carried out in the city.

