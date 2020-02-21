By Trend

The announcement of 2020 as the “Year of Azerbaijani Culture” in Italy by President Sergio Mattarella is very significant, Azerbaijani MP Asim Mollazade told Trend Feb. 21.

In his opinion, this factor perfectly characterizes the current relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, the MP noted.

Stressing that the state visit by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy is important, Mollazade added that the signing of the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy” will give impetus to the further development of relations between the countries.

Mollazade reminded that Italy is one of Azerbaijan’s main trade partners, adding that Italian companies are interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, which is developing its economy, and are actively involved in this process.

“Economic cooperation with Italy is increasingly developing, and is of a multilateral nature,” said the MP. “The two countries have established excellent cooperation in economic, educational and cultural fields.”

Azerbaijani-Italian cooperation will also develop within Azerbaijan’s interaction with the EU, thanks to which partnership with NATO will be strengthened, Mollazade noted.

The MP believes that the visit by Azerbaijani president to Italy will have a positive impact on strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican.

“That’s because traditions of multiculturalism of the Azerbaijani people, their experience in this area is very important for Europe, which faces serious problems,” Mollazade added. “I hope that after the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, our cooperation in this area will expand.”

On Feb. 19, President Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to Italy, and on Feb. 20, the head of state held a number of official meetings in Rome.

On the same day, after the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Italian Council of Ministers Giuseppe Conte in an expanded format, a ceremony of Azerbaijani-Italian documents exchange was held.

The Italy-Azerbaijan Business Forum will be held in Rome Feb. 21.

---

