By Trend

Georgian citizen Georgi Ichukaidze, detained in connection with the incident at the Georgian-Azerbaijani border, has been officially charged with illegal carrying of firearms and ammunition as well as attempting to take a hostage, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

An incident occurred on Georgian- Azerbaijani border on Jan.14, which was suppressed as a result of operative measures taken by border guards of the two countries.

The employees of the Border Police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs detained Georgian citizen Georgi Ichukaidze on the undefined section of Georgian-Azerbaijani land border for illegal purchase-keeping and carrying of firearm as well as for the attempt to take a hostage.

On January 14, 2020, Georgian citizen G.I. was in the border zone. Using the firearm and hand grenade, he forced Georgian border guard to start movement to the direction of the undefined section of the state border. During the incident detainee made several gunshots, said Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of the operative and effective measures taken by the Border Police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the situation was quickly resolved, reads the message.

The ministry said that investigation is in progress under the article 236, III and IV parts and article 144, II part, sub-paragraph “H” envisaged by the Criminal Code of Georgia.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has already expressed gratitude towards Azerbaijani colleagues for the effective cooperation during the aforementioned incident.

