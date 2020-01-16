By Rasana Gasimova

Up to 1,376 kilometers of roads were repaired and commissioned in Azerbaijan in 2019, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said at a press conference held in Baku.

Mammadov noted that the expansion of roads and the creation of highways allowed increasing the speed limit of trucks to 80 kilometers per hour and cars to 90-110 kilometers per hour.

According to the chairman, high-quality and safe roads are an important factor in Azerbaijan's social well-being and economic development.

Mammadov said that construction of several toll roads is considered in Azerbaijan, noting that the Alat-Astara road is envisaged to be a toll road, which will save the driver 39 kilometers of distance.

He added that the Baku-Guba-Russian border road will run in parallel with the existing one and will save the driver 16 kilometers of distance. Mammadov noted that this practice is quite common in Europe and around the world.

Touching upon future plans, Mammadov said that the agency’s plans for 2020 include completion of the reconstruction of central roads of Khirdalan city in the second half of the year, as well as completion of the repair of main roads in the Hovsan settlement by late 2020.

He also noted that the need for complete reconstruction of the Alat-Hajigabul road due to the expiration of its operation is also taken into account in the plans for 2020.

It was also mentioned that in 2019, 54 projects, including 5 republic-wide, 39 inter-village and 10 inter-city highway projects in Baku, were completed.

At the same time, the construction of three 43.8 km long republic-wide roads, 13 inter-village 79.3 km long road projects, as well as construction, reconstruction and repair of 197.6 km of Baku city roads were implemented funded by the Automobile roads targeted budget fund.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz