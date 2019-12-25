By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on December 26.

Drizzle will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. The south wind will be followed by northwest in the afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6+8 °C at night, +13+17 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6+8 °Cat night, and +14+16 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop below the norm from 757 to 754 mm. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night, 55-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, it may be rainy in some northern and western regions.

Snow will fall in mountainous areas. Fogs will be also observed. The west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0+5 °C at night, +10+15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0+5 °C at night, +7+12 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, mild meteorological factors in the Absheron Peninsula on December 26 are mostly favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz