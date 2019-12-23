By Trend

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu was held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

The sides also considered large-scale projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was held in the framework of the eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which is being held in Tbilisi on December 23.

Meetings in a trilateral format of cooperation was initiated by the foreign ministers of the three countries in 2012. The first trilateral meeting took place in 2012 in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz