By Trend

As many as 52,636 local observers will monitor the municipal elections in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

Panahov said that 1,512 of these observers were registered in the CEC and have the right to observe elections throughout Azerbaijan.

The CEC chairman added that 17 international observers from Europe and the CIS countries will attend the elections.

Panahov noted that the chairmen of the Central Election Commission of Georgia and Ukraine will also observe the municipal elections.

The municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23.

As many as 15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities will be elected.

The municipal elections will be held at 5,049 polling stations. Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT +4) and end at 19:00.

The total number of voters included in the voters’ list is 4,972,356 people.

