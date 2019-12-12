By Trend

A summit of heads of state of Organization for Democracy and Economic Development-GUAM (GUAM) member-states is to be held in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Dec. 12, Trend reports.

GUAM is an international regional organization which includes the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov will take part in the summit.

The theme of the summit is the partnership between the state and the private sectors in the implementation of GUAM's leading projects on the support for trade and transport.

Development of economic and political relations among the GUAM countries, as well as the prospects for joint activities in international organizations will be discussed at the meeting.

In conclusion, a joint declaration of the heads of government, a protocol on cooperation of customs administrations of the GUAM countries in the fight against customs offenses when transporting goods by air across state borders will be signed.

