By Trend

As of today, about 50 candidates have applied to participate in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be held on February 9, 2020, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

The chairman added that the candidacy of seven applicants has already been approved.

CEC started early parliamentary elections’ process on Dec.7.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, 2020.

Earlier, Panahov said that citizens wishing to be elected to the parliament can start electoral activities by applying to the CEC and receiving the relevant documents.

