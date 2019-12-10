By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on December 11. Rain is predicted in some places. The north wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +4+7 °C at night and +9+12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5+7 °C at night and +9+11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the normal – 765 mm mercury column and relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

The weather in the country's regions will be mainly dry. However, rain is expected in Lankaran-Astara zone. Fog will be observed in some places. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3+8 °Cat night, +9+14 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -3 °C to +2 °Cat night, +3+6 °C in the afternoon.

Meteorological factors will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz