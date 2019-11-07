By Laman Ismayilova

AIESEC Azerbaijan international youth-run organization has successfully completed "Networking. Global Volunteer and Professional Environment" project.

The main purpose of the project was to bring professionals from different backgrounds and youth together and provide them with information about AIESEC exchange programs in Azerbaijan.

The project participants listened to exchange program users and had conversations with the company professionals.

At the meeting, President of AIESEC Azerbaijan Ashraf Huseynov provided insight into the activities of the AIESEC Azerbaijan. He expressed his deep gratitude to the all participants and partners.

Next, the director of Nar Corporate Communications Aziz Akhundov made speech on activities of Nar and their youth policies. He also informed the audience about Baku American Center and its activities.

At the first part of the event, the participants of the Global Volunteer program by AIESEC Azerbaijan Ahmadiyya Haciyev, Qamar Qojayeva, Ramil Rahimzade, Narmin Aliyeva shared their experiences and interesting stories.

Taleh Qasimov from Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan Republic spoke about "Leadership", Coordinator of Youth Inc. Entrepreneurship program Jamal Aghayev talked on "Innovations", HR Associate Director of "Ernst and Young"company Samira Shabanova shared her knowledge on "Recruitment".

Career exhibition was also held as part of the event. Companies such as Deloitte, Nobel Oil, Gilan Holding, Azersun Holding, UniBank, SOCAR, Araz Supermarket, ASAN Kadr, KOB presented their vacancies.

AIESEC Azerbaijan expresses its deepest gratitude to Nar for financial support and to Baku American Center for organizational support.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

