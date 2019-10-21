By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China, attended the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the scope of the visit, the Azerbaijani defense minister has also met with representatives of Poly Technologies and CETC International companies that are part of the Chinese defense industry.

During the meetings, issues of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and China were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz