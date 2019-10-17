A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on October 17.

The new edition includes articles: Fitch Rating: Azerbaijan leader in South Caucasus for stable growth, Country to sign agreement on preferential trade with Turkey, Austrian companies showing interest in chemical industry, Lufthansa names Baku City of the Month etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.