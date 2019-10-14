By Trend

President of Sooronbai Jeenbekov has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking States.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kyrgyz President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

