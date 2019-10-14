By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on October 15. Mild south wind will blow.

In the Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 16-19 °C at night, 22-26 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night and 24-26 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 mm mercury column to 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night and 40-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 11-19 °C at night, 24-29 °C in the afternoon. In mountains, the temperature will be 5-10 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, moderate south-west wind is expected to intensify in the afternoon on October 15 in the Absheron peninsula, which can be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

