An incubator station has been opened in Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region

The launch of incubator took place on October 10 as part of the "Socio-Economic Development Activities" (SEDA) project, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

In this regard, an event was held with the participation of the Ministry of Economy, U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as Jabrail Region Executive Power and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov emphasized the importance of joint projects implemented in the village, adding that the opening of the incubator will help to expand the activities of the rural population in the field of poultry.

In turn, Kamal Hasanov, Head of the Jabrail Region Executive Power, said that the projects being implemented in Jojug Marjanli contribute to the development of the village and the employment of the residents.

USAID spokesman Michael Henning underlined successful cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan in the SEDA area.

Faig Abbasov, deputy chairman of board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, spoke about the Agency's efforts to develop small and medium-sized businesses. He noted that the Honeycomb mobile manufacturing workshop, commissioned by KOBIA, was launched in March 2019 to encourage and support micro-small and small businesses. The mobile workshop for processing and packaging of beekeeping products serves beekeeping farms in Jojug Marjanli and nearby villages.

At the end of the event, the participants familiarized themselves with the exhibition and construction of the souvenir production enterprise, which consists of handicrafts and products of entrepreneurs.

The incubator, established under SEDA project and co-funded by the Government of Azerbaijan and the USAID, is equipped with two incubators with a capacity of 4,000 eggs and one incubator with 2,400 eggs.

USAID contributes to the social and economic development of Azerbaijan through activities that further develop the agricultural sector and strengthen citizens' participation in rural communities.

USAID assistance focuses on activities that directly benefit the lives of the Azerbaijani people, create economic opportunities, and expand partnerships to enhance civil society at the grassroots level.

Since 1991, USAID has provided more than $377 million in assistance to help with humanitarian relief and the health sector, as well as economic and democratic reforms.

