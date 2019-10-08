By Trend

The new prime minister will contribute to the even more effective implementation of socio-economic reforms being carried out by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani MP Musa Gasimli told Trend on Oct. 8.

“The personnel reforms are being carried out successfully to improve the quality of public administration, increase transparency and this will continue,” Gasimli added.

“The appointment of Ali Asadov to the post of prime minister is Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s responsibility,” the MP said. “Taking into account the ongoing reforms in the country, the president has nominated such a candidate for this post who is able to quickly achieve the set goals. We became eyewitnesses to the success of the president’s personnel policy.”

“I am sure that the new prime minister’s vitality will contribute to his active work,” Gasimli said. “The extensive reforms are being carried out in the country today. These reforms, expanding even more under his leadership, will cover new spheres.”

The MP added that presently, the main criteria during the performance of the prime minister’s duties are efficiency, the speedy achievement of the set goals, the ability to keep up with the reforms.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov appealed to President Aliyev to be removed from his position on Oct. 8.

Azerbaijani parliament has made a decision to agree with the appointment of Ali Asadov as the prime minister of the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz