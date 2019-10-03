By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 4. South wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 17-20 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will range from 18 °C to 20 °C at night and 26-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure is 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the afternoon.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-19 °C at night, 24-29 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 8-13 °C at night and 5-20 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

