By Trend

Inviting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the next meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club is very important, Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Nagiyev told Trend on October 3.

He reminded that heads of state and other important persons participate in the meetings of the Valdai Discussion Club.

“Discussions on events taking place in the world in the economic, political and military spheres are being held on this platform,” he said. “Important meetings are held here. Therefore, inviting Azerbaijani president to a meeting of this club is important, and a number of meetings of the head of state planned as part of this meeting indicates that the president of Azerbaijan has great authority not only in the CIS, but throughout the world.”

Nagiyev noted that Azerbaijan has become a country that is very important from the point of view of developing the non-oil sector, which, without entering any military bloc, pursues its balanced policy.

“For comparison, I would like to remind that at the event of the Eurasian Economic Council (EEU) in Yerevan, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as with the wife of the arrested former president Robert Kocharyan,” Nagiyev added. “Almost no discussion was possible with the partners of Armenia represented in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). No concrete results have been achieved from an economic, political and military point of view. It was just a meeting, for the sake of a meeting. This meant that Russia doesn’t refuse and doesn’t abandon the people related to the country, and Pashinyan must draw conclusions for himself. All this shows how much the image of Pashinyan has worsened.”

Nagiyev said that in comparison with the prime minister of Armenia, the president of Azerbaijan has much higher authority, therefore, various international events are being held in Azerbaijan.

“I think that President Ilham Aliyev will have very important meetings in the Valdai Club,” Nagiyev noted. “The participation and authority of the Azerbaijani leadership in solving not only regional, but also international problems will be surely taken into account. Once again, I would like to note that both the speech of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the meetings with Vladimir Putin in Yerevan were unsuccessful for Pashinyan. Pashinyan’s policy built on lies and treachery doesn’t work. Therefore, I think that the domestic and foreign policy pursued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are developing in a positive direction and is welcomed by world leaders. ”

On September 30, the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club began in Russia’s Sochi city.

The topic of the meeting is “The Dawn of the East and the World Political Order”. The agenda of the meeting includes issues about the influence of the East on the world order.

---

