By Trend

Semifinal return games have been held as part of the Chess World Cup in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk city, Trend reports.

At the current stage, Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Rajabov met with French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Rajabov drew the first game, but in the return game the Azerbaijani grandmaster was stronger than the opponent. According to the results of the first game, Rajabov won a ticket to the finals. He also secured his participation in the candidates' tournament.

Five Azerbaijani chess players took part in the tournament. During the competition, Arkadij Naiditsch lost to the German Niclas Huschenbeth, Nijat Abbasov lost to the US Leinier Domínguez Pérez and Eltaj Safarli lost to Shahriyar Mammadyarov. Mamedyarov, having lost to teammate Rajabov in the 1/8 finals, completed his performance in the tournament.

Finalists of the Chess World Cup will be able to take part in the Candidates Tournament, which will be held in 2020.

The competitions, which have been ongoing since Sept. 10, is attended by 128 chess players. The cup will end on Oct. 4. Decisive tie-breaks are planned to be held on the last day. The tournament prize pool is $1.6 million.

