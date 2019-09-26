By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on September 26.

Mild northwest wind will change to northeast windin the morning.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 15-19 C at night, 24-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 °C at night, 25-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be within the normal - 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in country's regions tomorrow. However, short rain is predicted in some northern and eastern regions. Showers are predicted in some places. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in different places.

The temperature will be 15-20 °C at night, 26-31 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 8-13 °C at night, 16-21 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula are expected to be within the normal, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz