By Trend

In line with the fulfillment of instructions of Azerbaijan’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the country’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited several military facilities being under construction in the frontline zone, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

After checking the progress of construction work, the minister of defense gave the relevant instructions in connection with the carrying out of high-quality construction work and its timely completion.

---

