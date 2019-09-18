By Trend

During the official visit to the Holy See, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Vatican Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Trend reports on Sept. 18 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Referring to his visit to Azerbaijan, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri shared pleasant impressions about the country.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is taking important steps in terms of promoting the interreligious and intercultural dialogue he underlined that the country hosts important international gatherings in this regard.

The support given by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to preservation of the world cultural heritage was highly appreciated.

While speaking about the significance of developing the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, Mammadyarov emphasized with pleasure the signature of Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and Pontifical Oriental Institute within his current visit.

The minister invited his counterpart to “World Religious Leaders’ 2nd Baku Summit” to be held in Baku on November 14-15.

At the meeting the sides exchanged regional issues of mutual interest.

