By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on September 11.

Short rain is expected in some places of the Absheron peninsula at night and in the morning. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-20 °C at night, 24-27 °C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 24-26 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Showers are predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 16-20 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime, in mountains 5-10 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

