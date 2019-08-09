By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani seamen have become winners of the next episode of the "Sea Cup-2019" contest being held in Baku within the International Army Games-2019.

During the competition on "Struggle for survivability of the ship and the rescue training" of the contest, military seamen fulfilled the tasks on using rescue equipment.

The team of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces became the winner of this stage by the decision of the International Board of Referees.

According to the decision, the military seamen of Azerbaijan took the first place, the military seamen of Russia – the second place, Kazakh military seamen – the third place, while the Iranian military seamen were the fourth.

Moreover, Azerbaijani military chefs became winners of the second stage of the “Field Kitchen” contest being held at the Alabino range in Russia within the International Army Games-2019.

Azerbaijani military chefs demonstrated their skills in preparing dishes according to a free recipe at the second stage of the contest.

The Azerbaijani team scored 281 points and took the first place, Kazakhstan with 269 points became second and the Mongolian team with 244 points took the third place, according to the referees’ decision.

During the next stage of the “Field Kitchen” contest, military chefs will compete in the preparation of flour products and dishes according to a previously compiled menu.

On August 7, the opening ceremony of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest was held in Kazakhstan.

In the ceremony, a concert was presented for the teams’ members competing in the contest, delegations’ representatives and officials.

Meanwhile, the first line-up of the Azerbaijani team attains success in the contest. During the first stage of the competition, the first line-up of Azerbaijani artillerymen demonstrated their skills.

The first line-up of Azerbaijani artillerymen, participating in the firing conducted in the daytime and at night, was awarded the third place among 12 teams, according to the decision of the referees.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani snipers participating in the “Sniper Frontier” contest being held in Brest, Belarus, reached the semifinals. According to the results of the drawing procedure, the Azerbaijani team will start fourth in the semifinal competitions.

During the preparation for the next stage, the teams conducted the adjustment fire and zeroing of weapons to achieve accuracy of fire.

On August 8, a volleyball competition was held among military seamen within the "Sea Cup-2019” international contest.

After the competition was declared open, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed. Azerbaijani military seamen continued their victories in the volleyball competition as well.

Following the results of the friendly tournament, the Azerbaijani team took the first place, the Kazakhstan team – the second place, the Iranian team – the third place, and the Russian team was the fourth. The winning teams were awarded cups, medals, diplomas and gifts.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces consist of four branches: the Land Forces, the Air and Air Defense Force and the Navy. Each of them is equipped with new high-quality weapons both of domestic and foreign production.

Presently, Azerbaijan cooperates with such countries as Turkey, Israel, Russia, etc. in terms of purchasing the weaponry. At the same time, there are 28 military factories operating in the country, which consistently increase the volume of production.

Over the years, the national army has gone through numerous improvements, which resulted in the present Azerbaijani Armed Forces being one of the strongest and most highly disciplined armies in the world and the leading one in the region.

In its latest report, the Global Firepower survey center, which conducts the constant monitoring of the armies worldwide, put Azerbaijan among the first 52 strongest armies of the world.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz