Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 19. Moderate northwest wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +22°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 45-50% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, while +24-25°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Rainfall is predicted in some mountainous areas. Hail is forecasted. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +35°C to +40°C in the daytime, in mountains from +13°C to + 18°C at night, and from +23°C to +28°C in the daytime.

On July 19-20, the temperature is expected to be close to the climatic norm, which is particularly favorable to meteo-sensitive people.

